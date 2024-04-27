13,074 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $60,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

ChargePoint Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Recommended Stories

