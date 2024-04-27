Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Byline Bancorp worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 135.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,585 shares of company stock valued at $218,810 and sold 28,409 shares valued at $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

BY stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

See Also

