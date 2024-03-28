Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QCOM opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

