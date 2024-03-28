IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $174.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $175.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

