Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

