Strs Ohio Sells 25,900 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Zymeworks worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.26 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 156.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

