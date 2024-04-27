Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Purchases $120,547.35 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,715 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $120,547.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,786,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,965,297.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 29,400 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $310,464.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00.

HROW stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

