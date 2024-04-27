Strs Ohio Purchases 12,800 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of AdaptHealth worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $94,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 53.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $147,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

