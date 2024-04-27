Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

