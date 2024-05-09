Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

