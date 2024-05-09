5,853 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

