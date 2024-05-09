Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.05. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,663,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 2.7% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 664.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

