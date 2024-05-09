Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $433.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.32 and a 200 day moving average of $453.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,772 shares of company stock worth $6,371,121. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.