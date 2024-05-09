Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 444,573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

