National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,426 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

