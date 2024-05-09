National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,232 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of GXO Logistics worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GXO opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.