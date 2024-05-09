National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 536.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

