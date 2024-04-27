Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,294 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 136,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

