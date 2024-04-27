Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the period.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.