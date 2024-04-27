Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,067 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Village Super Market worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Village Super Market by 226.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $404.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.58 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

