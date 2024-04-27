Brokers Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $274.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.33. Visa has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $504.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

