Strs Ohio Has $594,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,396,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

