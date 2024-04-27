RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,714 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $5,367,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

