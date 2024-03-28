IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

