IFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,328 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

