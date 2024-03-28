PFG Investments LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after acquiring an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.