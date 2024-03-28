Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AMLP stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

