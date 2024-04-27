California Public Employees Retirement System Has $41.71 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $41,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $12,950,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.82.

CACI opened at $404.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.20 and a 200 day moving average of $345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $406.78.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

