RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

