RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 319 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 585,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 81,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.