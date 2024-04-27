Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 332,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Masonite International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DOOR opened at $131.60 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

