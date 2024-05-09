Pete A. Smith Buys 1,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Aviat Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $392.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.78.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aviat Networks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.