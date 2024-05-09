Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance
Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. Analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
