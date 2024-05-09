Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 49.0% during the first quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,142 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.