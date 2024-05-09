Janet Link Sells 3,442 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

