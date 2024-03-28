S.A. Mason LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.