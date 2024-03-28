Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Position Lowered by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

