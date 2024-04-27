Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 33.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.