Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.51) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

LXEO stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

