S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

