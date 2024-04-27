Reviewing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Range Resources pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 17.00% 13.30% 6.80% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Range Resources and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 10 5 0 2.05 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $36.65, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Woodside Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $3.37 billion 2.68 $871.14 million $1.97 18.94 Woodside Energy Group $7.10 billion 2.54 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Range Resources beats Woodside Energy Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

