Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $28.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,867 shares of company stock worth $104,433. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

