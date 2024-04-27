HC Wainwright Weighs in on Evotec SE’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evotec in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

EVO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

EVO opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Evotec has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

