Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $17.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $400.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at $703,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 32.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

