S.A. Mason LLC Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

