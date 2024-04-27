TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 4,162.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TechPrecision Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TPCS opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. TechPrecision has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.33.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TechPrecision

TechPrecision Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechPrecision stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in TechPrecision Co. ( NASDAQ:TPCS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision accounts for 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of TechPrecision at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

