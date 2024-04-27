Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

