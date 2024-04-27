Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
Grid Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.