Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

