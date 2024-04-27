United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 5,053.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of UUGRY opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

