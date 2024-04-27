United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 5,053.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
Shares of UUGRY opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.68.
About United Utilities Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.