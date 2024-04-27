MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.38

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 83.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Security National Bank bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

